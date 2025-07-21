BJD MPs meet Balanga (Nimapada) Burn Victim at AIIMS New Delhi 

TNI Bureau: A delegation of Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs on Monday visited the AIIMS New Delhi, met Balanga (Nimapada) burn victim and enquired about her health condition.

The BJD delegation comprising Rajya Sabha MPs Dr. Sasmit Patra, Manas Ranjan Mangaraj, Sulata Deo and Niranjan Bishi also interacted with the attending doctors to enquire about the victim’s medical condition and ongoing treatment.

This apart, the BJD MPs also met the family members of the victim and assured them of all possible support of the conch party.

The victim with over 75 percent burns was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi from AIIMS Bhubaneswar for better and advanced health care. However, her condition continues to be critical.

On the other hand, though the incident triggered public outcry, the Odisha police are clueless of the accused persons even three days after the crime.