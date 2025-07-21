Allegations against Udit Pradhan: OPCC forms Six- memeber Fact Finding Team

TNI Bureau: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) constituted a six-member fact-finding committee to probe the rape allegation leveled against Udit Pradhan, the President of the Odisha Student Congress, who has been already arrested by the police.

The OPCC formed the six-member fact finding team under the chairmanship of senior party leader and Vice-President of OPCC Sasmita Behera.

MLA Sofia Firdous, Dr. Debasmita Sharma, Secretary, PCC, Sonali Sahu, Jayashree Patra and Dr Manisha Das Pattanaik are the other five members of the committee.

The team has been asked to meet the 19-year-old engineering student, who leveled the rape allegations against Udit, soon and submit a report at the Congress Bhawan.

As claimed by the girl, Udit sexually assaulted her in a hotel after spiking her drink with intoxicants on March 18. The Congress student leader was arrested after the girl lodged an official complaint against him yesterday.