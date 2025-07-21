Crime Against Women: Congress to observe Shraddha Divas on July 24

TNI Bureau: OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das on Monday reiterated that the state unit of Congress will observe Shraddha Divas on July 24 across the state to mark the ‘shraddha’ ceremony of Fakir Mohan Autonomous College student Soumyashree Bisi.

Dejected with the college authorities’ inaction against her Hod Sameer Kumar Sahu against whom she had leveled serious allegation of seeking sexual favour, the 20-year-old student self-immolated on July 12 and later succumbed to her injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on July 14.

While speaking to the newsmen, Das said “The student tried her best and drew the attention of all including the Chief Minister of Odisha, Higher Education Minister, Balaore MP and SP, and others but no one was responsive to her and FIR was not registered.”

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

“We have been demanding judicial investigation into the matter but the case has been handed over to the Crime Branch and. But my question is that will the officer who has harassed dalits, be able to give justice to Soumyashree,” Das questioned.

“Till her death she struggled but police did not register an FIR over the incident. For this none in the world will forgive the Odisha government and our fight will continue until violence against women is completely stopped,” he assured.

“Justice for Soumyashree will be justice for the parents of each girl, for the rape victims and for the 65,000 missing women and girls. Therefore, I urge people of the State to hold one minute silent prayer at their houses at 9 AM on July 24,” the OPCC president urged.

He also requested the staff and students of all schools, colleges and universities of the state to hold one minute silent prayer at 9 AM on July 24.