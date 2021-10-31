BJD launches massive protest over Fuel Price Hike & Inflation

Insight Bureau: The Biju Janata Dal on Sunday staged protest near the Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, targeting the Centre against the rise in fuel prices and inflation.

BJD activists took out cycle rally, rickshaws and walk from Keshari talkies to the agitation place as a mark of protest against the skyrocketing of fuel. The women workers were seen burning chullahs to protest against the hike in the price of the LPG cylinders.

Later, the BJD leaders submitted a memorandum to the President of India Ram Nath Kovind through Governor Ganeshi Lal.

It can be mentioned here that on November 1, Biju Mahila Janata Dal will hold protest in 146 assembly constituencies of the State over the rise in prices of cooking gas, pulses, and essential commodities.

From November 5 to 7, members of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal and Biju Yuva Janata Dal will stage dharna near all petrol pumps in 146 assembly constituencies of the State over the rise in fuel prices.