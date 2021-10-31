TNI Evening News Headlines – October 31, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 150 more COVID positive cases & 267 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 110 local contact cases and 40 quarantine cases.

➡️ 450 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1029147.

➡️ BJD’s protest over rise in fuel prices and inflation begins from today.

➡️ Odisha Government releases guidelines for November; night curfew to continue from 10 PM to 5 AM every day.

➡️ Shops and malls will be allowed to remain open from 5 AM to 10 PM every day in Odisha.

➡️ Odisha Minister Pratap Jena airlifted to Bhubaneswar from Phulbani and admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

➡️ Odisha Youth Congress to hold protest for two nights on November 6 and 7 in front of Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar prior to heading for Delhi seeking justice for schoolteacher Mamita Meher.

➡️ Odisha schools may reopen for classes 1 to 7 after Diwali.

India News

➡️ 13 dead, 4 injured in road accident in Uttarakhand’s Chakrata.

➡️ Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has been discharged from hospital after treatment.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi meets Spain PM Pedro Sánchez on the sidelines of G20 Summit in Rome, Italy.

➡️ Amit Shah attends ‘Rashtriya Ekta Divas’ in Gujarat’s Kevadia, pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary.

➡️ Kerala reported 7,167 new COVID cases, 6,439 recoveries, and 14 deaths today.

➡️ NIA arrests two more persons, Ishfaq Ahmed Wani and Umar Bhat, in J&K terrorism conspiracy case.

➡️ Olympics hero Neeraj Chopra receives Rs 1 crore reward from Chennai Super Kings for Tokyo success.

➡️ Tokyo Paralympic Gold medalist Sumit Antil received a personalised Mahindra XUV700.

World News

➡️ T20 World Cup: New Zealand win the toss and opt to bowl first against India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in UAE.

➡️ UK pledges 50 million pounds to help those at risk in Afghanistan.

➡️ Bangladeshi cricketer Shakib Al Hasan ruled out of T20 World Cup due to hamstring injury.

➡️ 2-week UN climate summit formally opens in Glasgow.

➡️ Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs in T20 World Cup Super 12 match.