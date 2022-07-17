Evening News Insight – July 17, 2022

🔹 600 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1284835.

🔹 Out of 282 new Covid positive cases detected in Khordha district today, 275 are from Bhubaneswar. Active cases in the Capital City stand at 1185.

🔹 BJD announces to support NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankar in the Vice Presidential election.

🔹 ICSE Class 10 Results 2022 announced; 99.97% pass percentage recorded in Class X (ICSE) 2022 Examinations.

🔹 CRPF officer killed in militant attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

🔹 India crosses 200 crore Covid-19 vaccinations with 1.3 lakh doses administered on Sunday morning.

🔹 AIADMK to support NDA’s Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

🔹 Veteran Congress leader, Ex-Union Minister and former Governor of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa, Margaret Alva will be Opposition’s candidate for the post of Vice President of India.

🔹 Shuttler PV Sindhu wins her maiden Singapore Open title by defeating China’s Wang Zhi Yi, 21-9, 11-21, 21-15.