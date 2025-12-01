BJD Demands Flawless Management and Tight Security for India–South Africa T20I

Ahead of the high-voltage India–South Africa T20 International on December 9 at Cuttack’s Barabati Stadium, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Saturday urged the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) and the state government to ensure seamless organisation with top-tier security and maximum spectator comfort.

In a statement, BJD spokesperson and media coordinator Dr. Lenin Mohanty said the match will be watched globally, and any lapse in management would tarnish Odisha’s reputation.

During the last international match at Barabati — the India–England ODI — serious organisational failures were witnessed, including a floodlight breakdown and disorder in pass distribution. These embarrassing incidents must not recur,” Dr. Mohanty said, stressing that foolproof arrangements are the shared responsibility of the OCA and the state government.

The BJD noted that a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was held on Wednesday to review security measures for the upcoming T20I. However, it reminded the government that similar preparatory meetings were held before the previous match, yet the floodlights failed mid-game and no real accountability was fixed.

Despite multiple high-level reviews chaired by the Chief Minister himself last time, the floodlight failure still occurred. Only a show-cause notice was issued to the OCA, and the matter was brushed aside without identifying the real culprits, the BJD added.

The BJD also flagged alleged irregularities in ticket and pass distribution during the previous fixture, urging authorities to ensure transparency and a trouble-free experience for fans this time.