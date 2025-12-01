Sujeet Kumar Represents India at Global Conference on AI Governance in Kuala Lumpur

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Sujeet Kumar represented India at the international conference on “The Role of Parliaments in Shaping the Future of AI,” organized jointly by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) in Kuala Lumpur.

Addressing lawmakers from across the world, Kumar outlined India’s vision for artificial intelligence under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He highlighted the country’s national AI mission and stressed the importance of global cooperation to ensure that AI evolves as a force for public good, inclusive growth, and sustainable development.

Kumar said India is committed to contributing to a responsible, ethical, and future-ready AI ecosystem, and emphasised the need for collaboration among nations as the world moves towards a technology-driven future aligned with the aspiration of Viksit Bharat.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation, the MP said the conference offered a valuable platform for parliamentarians to deliberate on emerging challenges and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence.