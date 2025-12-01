BJD Reiterates ‘Voice of the Middle’ in Rajya Sabha, Seeks Greater Space for Regional Parties

TNI Bureau: During his address in the Rajya Sabha, Dr. Sasmit Patra, speaking for the Biju Janata Dal and its leader, former Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, said that his party believes in cooperative federalism, institutional dignity and development-focused governance.

He said the BJD represents farmers, coastal families facing frequent cyclones, and tribal communities who preserve India’s cultural heritage. He emphasised that the Rajya Sabha should safeguard the interests of all states, including smaller regional parties such as the BJD.

Patra described the BJD as part of the “voice of the middle”—neither aligned with the government nor the main opposition. He said the Chairman should ensure that voices from parties in the middle are also heard, as they represent important aspirations from states that have faced long-standing challenges.

He said the BJD has confidence in the Chairman’s experience, balance and constitutional sensitivity. Concluding his remarks, he asked the Chair to remember the “voice of the middle” in the House.