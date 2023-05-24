TNI Evening News Headlines – May 24, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Gifted by priests from Tamil Nadu on the eve of India’s independence in 1947, the historical 'Sengol' to be placed in new Parliament building.
➡️Dharmendra Pradhan urges Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik to continue with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mechanism for payment of pension to elderly, widows and divyangs & review cash payout decision.
➡️Biju Janata Dal to take part in the inauguration of the new Parliament building in Delhi on May 28.
➡️Mo Bus service to be available in all panchayats of Odisha. In the first phase, buses will ply in 6 districts including Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Kalahandi and Gajapati on pilot basis.
➡️PM Modi in Australia: Odia folk music ‘Dhitang Dhitang’ enthralls crowd in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.
➡️BSE Odisha changes matric exam pattern to old system.
➡️As many as 25 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. Nuapada hottest place in Odisha with temperature of 44 degrees Celsius.
➡️Mundali Toll Gate closed indefinitely; 4 employees of Toll Gate held over assault on Chhattisgarh Tourists.
.➡️PM Modi will dedicate the newly constructed Parliament building on May 28 & will honour around 60,000 workers who built new Parliament building in record time.
➡️Opposition’s decision to boycott new Parliament building inauguration blatant affront to democratic, constitutional values of India, says NDA.
➡️Delhi Police Crime Branch listed 160 drug dealers; efforts underway to nab them
➡️3 CRPF jawans injured after a fruit-laden truck hit their vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama today.
➡️Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy releases Rs 703 crore under ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ scheme to mothers of nearly 10 lakh students.
➡️Sourav Ganguly appointed brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism.
➡️Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan appeals to the Supreme Court judges to take a stand and save democracy in the country.
