19 Opposition Parties to boycott New Parliament Building inauguration by PM Modi

TNI Bureau: As many as nineteen Opposition parties, including the Congress, AAP, NCP, TMC and others, said Wednesday that they will boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Several Opposition parties including Indian National Congress, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Janata Dal (United), Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Communist Party of India, Indian Union Muslim League, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and Rashtriya Lok Dal issued a joint statement on Wednesday in this regard.

This comes a day after the opposition parties demanded that the new building be inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A statement issued by ‘like-minded opposition parties’ said the collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building was made as the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament.”

“Despite our belief that the Government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion. However, Prime Minister Modi’s decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response,” the statement said.

“The Constitution of India states, in Article 79, that “There shall be a Parliament for the Union which shall consist of the President and two Houses to be known respectively as the Council of States and the House of the People.” The President is not only the Head of State in India, but also an integral part of the Parliament. She summons, prorogues, and addresses the Parliament. She must assent for an Act of Parliament to take effect. In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President,and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman Adivasi President,” the statement added.

It is to be mentioned here that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will dedicate the new Parliament building on May 28 to the Nation.

Invitations have been sent in both physical and digital forms to the MPs of both Houses and Chief Ministers of all the states and Union Territories.