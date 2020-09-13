Veteran Odia Actor Ajit Das dies of Covid-19 Complications

TNI Bureau: Veteran Odia Actor Ajit Das passed away while undergoing treatment at the SUM Covid Hospital for Covid-19. He was 71.

The veteran actor had tested positive for Covid-19 on September 1. He was admitted to the hospital. His wife Maya Das had also tested positive for Corona Virus.

An NSD product, Ajit Das hailed from Karanjia in Mayurbhanj District.

Ajit Das had started his career in 1976 in “Sindura Bindu” as a Villain. He started as the lead Actor in “Megha Mukti”. His acted in over 60 films, including “Shankha Mahuri”, “Tunda Baida”, “Balidana”, “Golamgiri”, “Hakim Babu”, “Maa”, “Suna Chadhei”, “Jaga Hatare Pagha” etc.

He was the Head of the Department of Drama at Utkal Sangeet Mahavidyalaya.

An era came to an end with the demise of Ajit Das.