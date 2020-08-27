Bhubaneswar at Covid-19 Peak; 386 cases reported Today

TNI Bureau: Bhubaneswar reported highest single-day spike of 386 COVID-19 cases, spread across the city, in the last 24 hours, taking the number of confirmed cases in the Capital City to 8647.

👉 Out of the 386 new cases, 183 cases have been reported from quarantine while 203 are local contact cases.

👉 38 cases from Ganganagar SUH, 15 cases from a Government office, ID Market Nayapalli & 8 cases from IRC Village have been tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 21 cases from 7th Battalion, 14 employees of a Private Hospital, 3 employees of Government Hospital & 1 media persons were tested positive for COVID-19.

👉 As many as 213 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 8 cases of Laxminagar area and 7 cases of Baramunda HB Colony have recovered from the disease.

Bhubaneswar Corona Updates (August 27):

👉 Total +Ve Cases – 8647

👉 Recovered Cases –5124

👉 Deceased – 36

👉 Active Cases –3478