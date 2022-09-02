Axar Patel to replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in Asia Cup 2022

Insight Bureau: Ravindra Jadeja, India’s all-rounder, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 squad on Friday. Axar Patel was named as Jadeja’s immediate replacement in the squad. According to the BCCI, Jadeja has a right knee injury and has been ruled out of the tournament.

Axar was actually known as one of the squad’s standbys and is assumed to join the team in Dubai soon. During India’s 148-run chase against Pakistan last Sunday, Jadeja was elevated to number four in the absence of the left-handed Rishabh Pant, and he hit a crucial 35. Jadeja bowled 1/15 in a 40-run victory over Hong Kong in the second match.

India’s squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan