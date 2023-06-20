Ashwini Vaishnaw allocates Rs 2 Crore for Village Development near Odisha Train Accident Site

Balasore, TNI Beureau: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw paid a visit to Bahanaga Bazaar, a small station in Balasore district, Odisha, where a tragic train accident occurred, marking one of India’s deadliest accidents in over two decades. During his visit, Vaishnaw expressed gratitude to the people of Bahanaga for their cooperation and assistance during the incident, praising their collaboration with the Railways and local administration.

Vaishnaw shared that ₹1 crore had been allocated for the development of Bahanaga Hospital, while an additional ₹1 crore had been allotted for the development of Bahanaga village and surrounding areas. The funds were divided equally between the Sansad fund and the Indian Railways. The railway minister acknowledged the progress made in restoring the damaged station, with only the signaling work remaining, which is expected to be completed within the next four days. He also engaged in discussions with the locals to address their development requirements promptly.

In response to media reports about railway staff absconding after the accident, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, Chief Public Relations Officer of Southeastern Railway, dismissed such claims as factually incorrect. Chaudhary clarified that the entire staff was present and cooperating with the ongoing inquiry conducted by the relevant agency. Media reports had earlier indicated that a junior engineer named Amir Khan was being scrutinized and interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, prompting the sealing of his rented house. Signal JEs hold crucial responsibilities in the Indian Railways, overseeing the installation, maintenance, and repair of signaling equipment.

Meanwhile, investigations into the train accident are underway, with an independent inquiry being conducted to ascertain the cause of the incident.