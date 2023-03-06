Amitabh Bachchan injured during film shoot, rib cartilage broken

TNI Bureau: Rib cartilage of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was broken after he received injuries during the shooting of his upcoming film in Hyderabad.

Big B reportedly shared his health update on his blog where he said that he suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of his new film ‘Project K’

Soon, he underwent a CT scan at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad before returning back home in Mumbai.

He also mentioned that the film’s shooting had to be cancelled as it will take him weeks to recover from the injury.