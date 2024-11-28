Amid threat by Khalistani Terrorist Pannun, Bhubaneswar gears up for DGP Conference

TNI Bureau: Security has been tightened in Bhubaneswar for the 59th Director General of Police (DGP) and Inspector General of Police (IGP) conference, starting November 29.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval among others will attend the DGP and IGP conference where Maoist menace and challenges posed by AI tools are also expected to be discussed.

About 250 officers of DGP and IGP ranks will physically attend the conference while more than 200 others will participate in it virtually.

Issues related to internal security, counter terrorism, online fraud, cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, cyber-crimes, activities of pro-Khalistani groups and left-wing extremism (LWE) are likely to be discussed at the three-day conference of top police officers in the country beginning on Friday in Bhubaneswar.

Calling Bhubaneswar as “Terror” City not “Temple” City, Khalistani extremist and head of the Sikhs for Justice (SFI) outfit, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun released a video message stating that Modi-Shah-Doval are bringing the biggest security threat to Bhubaneswar.

Releasing a video, Pannun urged his supporters and followers to ‘disguise and take cover in temples or hotels in Bhubaneswar’ to disrupt the three-day DG-IG conference.

Pannun stated that it was not a conference but a meeting to plan and orchestrate killings of pro-Khalistani Sikhs, Kashmiri fighters, Naxals and Maoists under the influence of violent Hindutva ideology.

The entire city has been placed under CCTV surveillance. Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA), Raj Bhawan, Lok Seva Bhawan, the state guesthouse, and the IPS mess at Maitri Vihar, as well as the connecting routes have been declared as the no-fly zones during the conference.