All Cars in India to have 6 Airbags: Nitin Gadkari

TNI Bureau: Nitin Gadkari said that economy car makers provide 6 airbags when they make a car for export, while only four airbags when making it for use in the country.

Speaking to a TV channel, he said companies argue that installing more airbags would increase the price of the car. He said the cost of fitting an airbag to a car can be reduced to Rs 900.

The Union Minister said that having 6 airbags in the car will be mandatory and that process is ongoing. Nitin Gadkari has long advocated 6 airbags in vehicles. Also in Parliament, Gadkari had said that the cost of airbags is only Rs 900 and the safety of those sitting in the back of the vehicle is also necessary.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has made a major statement following the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident. He said that the traffic flow on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai highway is very high and therefore also very dangerous. Gadkari said the highway where Mistry’s accident occurred was built by him. At that time, Gadkari was Minister of Public Works in the Government of Maharashtra.

Regarding road accidents, Gadkari said that India has become the country with the second largest road network in the world, but there is still work to be done. More than 5000 accidents occur here every year and more than 1,5000 people die. Of these, 65 percent of those who are between 18 and 34 years old die. He said we want road accidents in the country to be halved by the end of 2024. Work in this direction has begun.