5 killed, 20 injured in Road Mishap in Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Five persons lost their lives when a Gas Tanker collided with a Private Bus and rammed into a Tea Stall near Samarjhola Chhak under Hinjili Police Station limits in Ganjam District on Thursday morning. The bus was on its way from Aska to Berhampur.

The Tanker driver lost control over the vehicle. Over 20 persons were injured in this incident. All the injured were admitted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The deceased include people at the tea stall and one of the passengers of the bus.