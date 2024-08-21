Odisha Govt effects Major IAS Reshuffle; Details Here

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Odisha government has reassigned key IAS officers across various departments. Here’s a detailed list of all the IAS officers and their new appointments as per the notification

  • Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS (RR-1991)
    • Appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.
    • Continues additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department.
  • Shri Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS (RR-1993)
    • Appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.
    • Continues additional charge as Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.
  • Shri Surendra Kumar, IAS (RR-1993)
    • Appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department.
    • Continues additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, and Parliamentary Affairs Department.
    • Continues as Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, and Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.
  • Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS (RR-1995)
    • Continues as Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department, and as Chairman, IPICOL.
    • Allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department.
    • Now also Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department.
  • Shri Bishnupada Sethi, IAS (RR-1995)
    • Continues as Principal Secretary to Government, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.
    • Continues additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, and Principal Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.
  • Ms. Usha Padhee, IAS (RR-1996)
    • Appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.
    • Continues additional charge as Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.
  • Shri Vishal Gagan, IAS (RR-1998)
    • Appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.
  • Shri N.B.S. Rajput, IAS (RR-1999)
    • Continues as Principal Secretary to Governor, Odisha.
    • Also takes additional charge as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department.
  • Smt. Shalini Pandit, IAS (RR-2001)
    • Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, School and Mass Education Department.
    • Continues additional charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti.
    • Relieved of additional charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department.
  • Ms. Aswathy S., IAS (RR-2003)
    • Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department.
  • Ms. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS (RR-2006)
    • Appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Southern Division, Berhampur.
  • Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS (RR-2007)
    • Appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, Sambalpur.
  • Shri Balwant Singh, IAS (RR-2007)
    • Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.
    • Continues additional charge as Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, and Managing Director, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.
  • Ms. Yamini Sarangi, IAS (RR-2008)
    • Continues as State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.
    • Continues additional charge as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department.
    • Now also Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST.
  • Shri B. Parameswaran, IAS (RR-2008)
    • Appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack.
  • Dr. Noonsavath Thirumala Naik, IAS
    • Appointed as Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority.
    • Also Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport.
  • Shri Samarth Verma, IAS (RR-2011)
    • Appointed as Director, Tourism, Odisha.
    • Continues additional charge as Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation.
  • Ms. Ananya Das, IAS (RR-2015)
    • Appointed as State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority.
    • The post is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.
