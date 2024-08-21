Odisha Govt effects Major IAS Reshuffle; Details Here

Bhubaneshwar: In a significant administrative reshuffle, the Odisha government has reassigned key IAS officers across various departments. Here’s a detailed list of all the IAS officers and their new appointments as per the notification
Related Posts
- Shri Satyabrata Sahu, IAS (RR-1991)
- Appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home Department.
- Continues additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Forest, Environment, and Climate Change Department.
- Shri Deoranjan Kumar Singh, IAS (RR-1993)
- Appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Revenue & Disaster Management Department.
- Continues additional charge as Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha, and Managing Director, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.
- Shri Surendra Kumar, IAS (RR-1993)
- Appointed as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Steel & Mines Department.
- Continues additional charge as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, General Administration and Public Grievance Department, and Parliamentary Affairs Department.
- Continues as Chairman, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Chairman, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, and Chairman, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.
- Shri Hemant Sharma, IAS (RR-1995)
- Continues as Principal Secretary to Government, Industries Department, and as Chairman, IPICOL.
- Allowed to remain in additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Department.
- Now also Principal Secretary to Government, Energy Department.
- Shri Bishnupada Sethi, IAS (RR-1995)
- Continues as Principal Secretary to Government, Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Department.
- Continues additional charge of Principal Secretary to Government, ST & SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, and Principal Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department.
- Ms. Usha Padhee, IAS (RR-1996)
- Appointed as Principal Secretary to Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.
- Continues additional charge as Principal Secretary to Government, Commerce & Transport Department.
- Shri Vishal Gagan, IAS (RR-1998)
- Appointed as Principal Resident Commissioner, Government of Odisha, New Delhi.
- Shri N.B.S. Rajput, IAS (RR-1999)
- Continues as Principal Secretary to Governor, Odisha.
- Also takes additional charge as Principal Secretary to Government, Skill Development and Technical Education Department.
- Smt. Shalini Pandit, IAS (RR-2001)
- Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, School and Mass Education Department.
- Continues additional charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Department of Mission Shakti.
- Relieved of additional charge as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Odia Language, Literature, and Culture Department.
- Ms. Aswathy S., IAS (RR-2003)
- Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Health and Family Welfare Department.
- Ms. Roopa Roshan Sahoo, IAS (RR-2006)
- Appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Southern Division, Berhampur.
- Shri Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav, IAS (RR-2007)
- Appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Northern Division, Sambalpur.
- Shri Balwant Singh, IAS (RR-2007)
- Appointed as Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government, Tourism Department.
- Continues additional charge as Managing Director, Odisha Mining Corporation Limited, Managing Director, Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Limited, and Managing Director, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha Limited, Bhubaneswar.
- Ms. Yamini Sarangi, IAS (RR-2008)
- Continues as State Project Director, Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.
- Continues additional charge as Special Secretary to Government, Finance Department.
- Now also Commissioner, Commercial Taxes & GST.
- Shri B. Parameswaran, IAS (RR-2008)
- Appointed as Revenue Divisional Commissioner, Central Division, Cuttack.
- Dr. Noonsavath Thirumala Naik, IAS
- Appointed as Vice-Chairman, Bhubaneswar Development Authority.
- Also Managing Director, Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited and Managing Director, Capital Region Urban Transport.
- Shri Samarth Verma, IAS (RR-2011)
- Appointed as Director, Tourism, Odisha.
- Continues additional charge as Managing Director, Odisha Tourism Development Corporation and Managing Director, Odisha Film Development Corporation.
- Ms. Ananya Das, IAS (RR-2015)
- Appointed as State Project Director, Odisha School Education Programme Authority.
- The post is declared equivalent in status and responsibility to the post of Joint Secretary provided in the IAS Cadre of the State.
Comments are closed.