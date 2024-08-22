TNI Morning News Headlines – August 22, 2024

➡️5 killed, 20 injured after a Gas Tanker collided with a Private Bus near Samarjhola Chhak in Ganjam District. Odisha Chief Minister announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia to next kin of deceased.
➡️Odisha CM felicitated hockey player Amit Rohidas with a cash award of Rs 4 Cr and congratulated him on being the only Odia player to win two Olympic medals.
➡️Odisha Government effects Major IAS Reshuffle. Several IAS officers were transferred or given additional charges.
➡️Vigilance raids on Forest Range Officer Bibhudananda Mishra, Dhenkanal Range.
➡️Odisha hooch tragedy: Berhampur Excise Superintendent suspended; Inspector, SI transferred following the deaths of two individuals in Chikiti, Ganjam district.
➡️Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Case: 3 officials of RG Kar hospital transferred amid protests.
➡️Supreme Court begins hearing on suo motu petition on the rape and murder of a doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
➡️Air India flight makes emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport after bomb threat.
➡️First meet of Parliament panel on Waqf Bill underway.
➡️Tamil Nadu: Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay unveils the party’s flag at the party office in Chennai.
➡️Sensex jumps 188.31 points to 81,093.61 in early trade; Nifty climbs 38.80 points to 24,809.
➡️Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.94 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️India’s Star Player Archana Kamath quits Table Tennis after returning from Paris Olympics; to study Economics at University of Michigan.
