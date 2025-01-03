27 Persons chosen for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2025; Check Full List

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu will bestow the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards (PBSA) during the valedictory session of the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Friday. The convention, scheduled from January 8 to 10, 2025, will be held in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The PBSA is the highest honor conferred on Non-Resident Indians (NRIs), Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs), or organizations run by them. It recognizes their outstanding achievements in India or abroad, underscoring their contributions to various fields and their role in strengthening India’s global presence.

The awardees for 2025 were selected by a Jury-cum-Awards Committee, chaired by the Vice-President of India, with the External Affairs Minister serving as the Vice-Chair and other distinguished members from diverse fields. The committee carefully reviewed nominations and unanimously selected the recipients.

This year’s awardees represent excellence in fields such as community service, politics, business, education, medicine, and science. The list includes individuals and institutions from around the globe, highlighting the diversity and impact of the Indian diaspora.

List of Awardees for Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award 2025:

  1. Ajay Rane (Australia) – Community Service
  2. Marialena Joan Fernandes (Austria) – Education
  3. Philomena Ann Mohini Harris (Barbados) – Medical Science
  4. Swami Sanyuktanand (Fiji) – Community Service
  5. Saraswati Vidya Niketan (Guyana) – Community Service
  6. Lekh Raj Juneja (Japan) – Science and Technology
  7. Prem Kumar (Kyrgyz Republic) – Medical Science
  8. Soukthavy Chowdhury (Laos) – Business
  9. Krishna Savjani (Malawi) – Business
  10. ‘Tan Sri’ Subramaniam K.V. Sathasivam (Malaysia) – Politics
  11. Sarita Boodhoo (Mauritius) – Community Service
  12. Abhaya Kumar (Moldova) – Business
  13. Ram Niwas (Myanmar) – Education
  14. Jaggannath Shekhar Asthana (Romania) – Business
  15. Hindustani Samaj (Russia) – Community Service
  16. Sudha Rani Gupta (Russia) – Education
  17. Syed Anwar Khursheed (Saudi Arabia) – Medical Science
  18. Atul Arvind Temurnikar (Singapore) – Education
  19. Robert Masih Nahar (Spain) – Community Service
  20. Kaushik Laxmidas Ramaiya (Tanzania) – Medicine
  21. Christine Carla Kangaloo (Trinidad and Tobago) – Public Affairs
  22. Ramakrishnan Sivaswamy Iyer (UAE) – Business
  23. Bonthala Subbaiah Setty Ramesh Babu (Uganda) – Community Service
  24. Usha Kumari Prashar (UK) – Politics
  25. Sharad Lakhanpal (USA) – Medicine
  26. Sharmila Ford (USA) – Community Service
  27. Ravi Kumar S (USA) – Business, IT, and Consulting

    The MEA emphasized that the 2025 awardees exemplify dedication and excellence, showcasing India’s global influence and the contributions of its people worldwide.

