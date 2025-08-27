100-Word Edit: Trump Tariff to hit Marine Industry in Odisha

With the hostile Trump tariffs of 50% on Indian imports taking place from today, the marine industry in Odisha will have a tough time, it’s believed.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha, which supplies high quality shrimp in huge numbers to US and European markets, will bear the brunt of Trump’s madness. The Exporters of marine products in Odisha, now grappling with growing uncertainty. Over 30% of the total shrimp exports are targeted at the US market.

Surprisingly, while the exporters and shrimp farmers are going to face a crisis, the Odisha Government is yet to respond to the situation and maintained a stoic silence.