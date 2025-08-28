Leaders in Odisha extend Nuakhai Greetings

TNI Bureau: Leaders of different political parties in Odisha today extended greetings to the people of the state on the occassions of Nuakhai, an agrarian festival.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi conveyed his greetings and prayed for the wellbeing of the people of the state.

“Jay Jagannath, Jay Maa Samalei. I extend my warm greetings to everyone on Nuakhai, a festival that embodies our rich culture, prosperity, and unity. As Nuakhai brings new hopes, I pray from the depths of my heart that it fills your life with joy, peace, and prosperity”, the CM said in a video message.

Former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also shared a video on his X handle and extended his Nuakhai greetings.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also expressed his greetings. “On the occasion of our state’s great agricultural festival ‘Nuankhai’, I extend my best wishes and congratulations to the people.”

ଜୁହାର୍ 🙏 ଆମର୍ ରାଏଜ୍ ର ମହାନ୍ କୃଷିଭିତ୍ତିକ୍ ଗଣପର୍ବ ‘ନୂଆଁଖାଇ’ ଅବସର୍ ଥି ରାଏଜ୍‌ବାସୀ କୁଁ ବହୁତ୍ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଆର୍ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ୍ ଜନଉଛେଁ । ନୂଆଁଖାଇ "ଚାଷୀ ଆଉ ଚାଷ୍‌ର ଉନ୍ନତି ଆଉ ସମ୍‌ରୁଧିର୍ କଥା କହେସି । ତା’ର୍ ସାଂଗେ ସମସ୍ତକଁ ର୍ ଲାଗି "ଖାନା-ସୁରକ୍ଷା’ କେ ଉଜାଗର୍ କର୍‌ସି । ଆମର୍ ବଡ୍‌ଖା ତିହାର୍ ‘ନୂଆଁଖାଇ’ ର୍ ଇ ଶୁଭ୍… pic.twitter.com/359Wbv1gah — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) August 28, 2025

Deputy Chief Ministers Pravati Parida and Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo also prayed for everyone’s wellbeing on the occasion of the Nuakhai festival today.

OPCC president Bhakta Charan Das also prayed for everyone’s happiness. “Nuakhai Juhar. Warm greetings and congratulations to everyone on the occasion of the agrarian festival of Western Odisha, Nuakhai. May everyone’s life be filled with happiness, peace and prosperity with the blessings of Maa Samalei,” he wrote on X.

Likewise, BJP National Vice President Baijayant Panda and Odisha State President Manmohan Samal took to their X handle to convey Nuakhai wishes.