100-Word Edit: Targeted Killing not linked to Article 370

It’s a deliberate attempt to send a wrong message that Article 370 has triggered a massive conflict. But, brutal killing of non-Kashmiri labourers is not a new phenomenon in the valley.

If we go back to history, nearly 100 non-Kashmiris were killed in 2000. That includes the brutal murder of 19 migrant workers from Bilaspur.

Whether killing of Amarnath pilgrims or murder of 9 labourers in 2006, non-Kashmiris were targeted by the terrorists in the valley always. Linking the Kulgam attack to scrapping of Article 370 is just a malicious propaganda.