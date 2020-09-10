100-Word Edit: Rafale Induction amid LAC Standoff

Let’s not get fooled by the narratives in Media and Social Media that China won’t dare to intimidate us following the Rafale induction. The deceitful Chinese will continue with their misadventure. However, Rafales would definitely boost India’s air warfare capabilities in the event of a war.

Following a ‘Sarva Dharma Puja’, the Rafale Jets were formally inducted into the Golden Arrows Squad at the Ambala Airbase in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Nation waited for long to witness this air display of Rafale fighter aircraft flanked by SU-30 and Jaguar aircraft in an arrow formation.

Jai Hind!