100-Word Edit: ‘Pawar Play’ in Maharashtra

The political drama in Maharashtra comes to an end with the resignation of CM Devendra Fadnavis & Deputy CM Ajit Pawar. But, it resulted in huge loss of face for BJP and its supporters.

The BJP, albeit inadvertently, made Sharad Pawar look very strong and gave him the tag of “Chanakya of Maharashtra Politics”. An “opportunistic alliance” looks credible in public view.

While Sharad Pawar outwitted the entire Central BJP leadership that was deeply involved in Maharashtra politics, wrong moves of BJP gave the “dying” Congress a new lease of life. The Opposition got a chance to get united again.