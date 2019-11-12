Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

100-Word Edit: No End to ‘Maha Natak’ in Maharashtra Yet

By TNI Bureau
Mandate in Maharashtra was in favour of BJP-Shiv Sena alliance, which collapsed in power tussle ahead of government formation. BJP failed to woo Sena and opted out of the race.

While NCP and Shiv Sena sought to join hands, the Congress yet again faltered when it came to decision making. It kept everyone guessing and waiting, but was quick to slam the Governor when President’s Rule was imposed.

As the President’s Rule has been imposed in the State, hectic political activities can be seen. Whether legal or political, the ‘Battle of Maharashtra’, call it ‘Maha Natak’ is far from over.

TNI Bureau
