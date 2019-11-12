Odisha Govt frames rule for construction of Buildings in Rural areas

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has framed rules for construction of buildings in rural areas too. The rural areas will now require approval from the district planning unit in Odisha for construction of buildings.

This was informed by Odisha Housing & Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena on Tuesday.

As per the notification issued by the Housing & Urban Development Department, permission necessary for construction on built up areas exceeding 500 sqm and / or G+2 buildings (three storeyed) in rural areas. Panchayat samiti will send request in this regard for approval to district planning unit.

With an aim to regulate construction of Multi-storeyed Buildings, Apartments, Group Housing Projects, Commercial Buildings and Layout Plans for rural areas both within and outside the Development Plan/Master Plan, Odisha Government has decided to implement this initiative.