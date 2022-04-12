100-Word Edit: May Peace prevail in Karnataka

The unprecedented communal flare up in Karnataka ahead of the assembly elections due in May 2023, has even compelled a person like BS Yediyurappa calling for an end to tensions and restoration of peace and harmony.

Yediyurappa, the man behind BJP’s rise in South India, who is upset over fringe Hindutva outfits targeting Muslims and Muslim-owned businesses, appealed to let Muslims live peacefully along with Hindus.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Aftermath Hijab controversy, some Hindutva groups like Sri Rama Sene have been targeting the Muslims. Calls have been made for social boycott of the community, setting a highly dangerous precedent.

May good sense prevail!