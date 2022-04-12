Joda Group Clash: Internet Services Shut in Keonjhar

Insight Bureau: Prohibited orders under Section 144 have been extended for another 24 hours till 10 AM, Wednesday in Joda in Keonjhar district of Odisha even though situation is under control now.

The authorities are not taking any chance to bring normalcy back in the region that witnessed communal clashes during a religious flag (Hanuman Jhanda) procession on Monday, a day after Ram Navami. The group that was going with the ‘jhanda’ to a Shiv Temple in Ward No. 4, was allegedly confronted by another community, leading to violent clashes and stone pelting.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

People in Joda blamed the police for its inability to handle the situation despite knowing the sensitivity of the matter.

Internet services remain shut across all networks in Keonjhar district to prevent any flare up via social media platforms. 14 platoons of police forces have been deployed. The District Administration held peace meetings with both sides to calm down the passion.