India reports 1,03,558 new COVID 19 cases

By Sagarika Satapathy
India becomes 2nd Country after USA to record 1 Lakh Daily Covid Cases
TNI Bureau:   India achieved a dubious and grim record today as it became the second country after the USA to report 1 lakh daily Covid-19 cases. The highest Covid positive cases were reported in India last time on September 17, 2020 – 97,894 cases.

The Second Covid Wave is turning dangerous for India. Out of 103,558 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra accounts for 57,074 cases followed by Chhattisgarh (5250), Karnataka (4553), Uttar Pradesh (4136) and Delhi (4033).

While Covid-19 active cases in India have gone up to 741,830, Maharashtra has now 430,503 active cases – huge number. Maharashtra has now become the Corona Hub of India with Mumbai being worst affected place in the country.

