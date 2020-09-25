100-Word Edit: Justified Demand by Tara Bahinipati

Koraput District suffers from government apathy for long. With no ventilator, no MRI scan facilities, no proper burn unit and no ventilated ambulance, people continue to be at the receiving end here.

Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati wrote a letter to the District Collector seeking a ventilated ambulance from his unutilised MLA-LAD funds.

Bahinipati expressed pain over the non-availability of any ventilated ambulance, leading to death of many critical patients referred to hospitals outside the district.

A Ventilated Ambulance in Koraput District is the Need of the Hour. Hope the District Administration makes no further delay in procuring one.