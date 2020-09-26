TNI Morning News Headlines – September 26, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Odisha reports single-day spike of 4356 Covid-19 cases including 2529 quarantine and 1827 local contact cases in 24 hours. Total cases now stand at 201096.

👉 Khordha continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with highest ever 902 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours followed by Cuttack (409), Angul (197) and Balasore (194).

👉 Odisha conducts 53,534 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours including 43,523 Antigen, 8,917 RT-PCR & 94 TruNat tests.

👉 Odisha reports 16 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, toll mounts to 783.

👉 Ahead of Odisha Assembly Monsoon Session, around 900 people including MLAs to undergo COVID-19 test from today.

👉 Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) to remain close for 2 days (Monday and Tuesday) after COVID-19 positive case detected at the campus.

👉 Odisha Govt asks East Coast Railway (ECoR) to withdraw restrictions on train movement, stoppages in State.

India News

👉 India’s COVID-19 tally crosses 59-lakh mark with a spike of 85,362 new cases & 1,089 deaths in last 24 hours; death toll reaches 91,149.

👉 The total case tally stands at 59,03,933 including 9,60,969 active cases and 93,379 deaths.

👉 7,02,69,975 samples tested up to 25th September for COVID-19. Of these, 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

👉 As per the IANS C-Voter Bihar opinion poll survey, NDA is all set to return to power in Bihar.

👉 Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues their ‘rail roko’ agitation in Amritsar, in protest against the Farm Bills.

👉 Haryana: Clash erupts between police and retrenched PT instructors in Charkhi Dadri.

👉 An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 hit Ladakh at 02:14 am today.

👉 Bollywood Drug Probe: Deepika Padukone arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau’s (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) office in Mumbai.

World News

👉 Global Covid-19 cases surpass 32.4 Million; toll over 987000.

👉 Japan’s newly elected Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga ‘determined’ to host Tokyo Olympic Games in 2021.



