100-Word Edit: Jay Panda joins #JusticeForMamita Campaign

By Sagar Satapathy
Justice For Mamita Meher
While many senior BJP leaders who aspire to be CM of the State, haven’t yet tweeted on the shocking brutality involving Sunshine School Principal Mamita Meher in Mahalaing, Kalahandi, party’s National Vice President Baijayant ‘Jay’ Panda has joined the #JusticeForMamita , leading from the front.

Notable among others, is Leader of Opposition Pradipta Kumar Naik, who not just tweeted, but also wrote a letter to CM Naveen Patnaik, seeking a probe into all allegations of sex racket at Mahaling College.

Many on Social Media have joined the #JusticeForMamita hashtag campaign seeking justice for the innocent soul and action against the guilty.

