TNI Evening News Headlines – October 19, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 194 more COVID positive cases & 183 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 126 local contact cases and 68 quarantine cases.

➡️ 618 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1023398.

➡️ Odisha teacher Mamita Meher death case: All belonging recovered from the exhumation site in Mahaling, have been identified as those of Mamita Meher by her family members.

➡️ Odisha Chhatra Congress activists gherao official residence of Minister of State for Home Dibya Shankar Mishra seeking his removal over the issue of missing lady teacher Mamita Meher. Agitating activists pelt eggs at Minister’s quarter.

➡️ Odisha teacher Mamita Meher death case: Mahaling Sunshine Public School owner Govind Sahu, the prime accused in Mamita Meher murder case arrested.

➡️ BJP calls for Kalahandi Bandh tomorrow, seeking strong action against the guilty, including MoS (Home) Captain Dibya Shankar Mishra and CBI probe into the case.

➡️ Congregation at water bodies in Bhubaneswar during ‘Kartika Purnima’ banned.

India News

➡️ Uttarakhand rains: Death toll rises to 28; NDRF rescue operations on.

➡️ Government of India sends notice to Chinese smartphone brands, seeks details on the data and components used in the phones

➡️ Jammu and Kashmir: Women personnel of Central Reserve Police Force deployed for security at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk.

➡️ Kashmir Civilian Killings: Special Security Group to lead anti-terror operations.

➡️ Kerala records 7,643 new COVID-19 cases and 77 fatalities.

➡️ Maharashtra Government permits all restaurants and eateries to function till midnight.

➡️ Former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Prem Sagar Aziz quits National Conference, extends support to BJP.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with CEOs, experts of global oil and gas sector on Wednesday via video conferencing.

World News

➡️ Malala Yousafzai asks Afghan Taliban to reopen Girl Schools.

➡️ Military exercise ‘Yudh Abhyas’ underway in Alaska, US.

➡️ Russia’s capital Moscow orders first Covid restrictions in capital since summer.

➡️ Multi-Agency Group investigation on Pandora Papers begins, holds first meeting.