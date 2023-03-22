Zwigato made Tax Free in Odisha; CM Naveen watches Film

TNI Bureau: Odisha Government has waived off entertainment tax on movie Zwigato. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has approved a proposal to this effect today after watching the film.

A special screening of the movie was done at Naveen Niwas for the Patnaik. He watched the film along with 5T Secretary V.K Pandian and Director Nandita Das.

The movie has been directed by Nandita Das with famous actor Kapil Sharma and Sahana Goswami on the lead roles. The storyline of the movie depicts the life of a food delivery boy and his struggle.

Zwigato is a Hindi movie and its entire shooting has been made in Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

It may be mentioned here that the state government is promoting Odisha-cadre as a destination for film shooting through proactive policies. This will promote tourism potential and provide employment opportunities for our talented youth.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of Nandita Das for promoting Odisha as a destination for shooting commercial movies.

The movie will succeed in giving a positive message for social change and human values, he hoped.