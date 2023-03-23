Coming Up: New Pet Rules by BMC in Bhubaneswar

TNI Bureau: Amid the ongoing dog menaces at various places under its jurisdiction, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to come up with a set of rules for people having pet dogs at their homes.

The city civic body which met under the chairmanship of Mayor Sulochana Das has decided to prepare a comprehensive guideline on how to keep pet dogs at home and their proper maintenance.

Here are some some guidelines issued by the BMC:

Pet dog owners have do a chip-based register by paying Rs 500 online and renew it every year before April by paying Rs 250.

Chip-tag with the name of the owner and address should be tied around the dog’s neck.

Rabies vaccine is mandatory.

Penalty will be imposed on the owners if their dogs causes any harm to anyone.

Restrictions will be imposed on taking pet dogs to public places like parks, restaurants, gyms and shopping malls.

Owners will face strict action for leaving dog poo in any public place.

Special rules will be implemented for business or sports dogs.

Owners are to follow BMC guidelines for cremation after the death of dogs.

This apart, the BMC also decided to sterilized all the stray dogs in Bhubaneswar and set up a guideline on the marriages of dogs and the adoption of two dogs by an owner.

A new veterinary hospital will be set up at Mancheswar.