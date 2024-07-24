Woman Journalist dies by Suicide in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar: In a tragic and shocking incident, a woman journalist working with a private web network in the city allegedly died by suicide on Wednesday, July 24.

The deceased has been identified as Madhumita Parida. Married just four months ago after a five-year-long relationship, Madhumita had been facing severe mental harassment, torture, and suspected infidelity from her husband, according to a video she uploaded on Facebook before her death. In the video, she tearfully narrated her ordeal and apologized to her mother.

Madhumita’s mutilated body was discovered on the railway tracks near Bapuji Nagar, indicating she had jumped before a running train. The remains were sent to Capital Hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a new development, Madhumita’s family has alleged that she was murdered by her husband and his brother before being dumped on the railway tracks to stage it as a suicide. They claim that the mental harassment and torture she endured culminated in her tragic death.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Madhumita’s husband, who had a previous marriage that ended in divorce before marrying her on March 1, has been accused of mental harassment and engaging in extra-marital affairs, further aggravating her distress.

Meanwhile, her husband has denied all allegations, stating that there was a dispute between them, but it had been resolved at the police station. He insists that the allegations of murder and foul play are baseless.