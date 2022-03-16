Will work together for growth of Punjab: PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

Modi also assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state's growth.

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, congratulated Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann on taking oath as Punjab chief minister. Modi also assured him that the Centre will work with his government for the state’s growth.

“Congratulations to Shri Bhagwant Mann Ji on taking oath as Punjab CM. Will work together for the growth of Punjab and welfare of the state’s people,” Modi tweeted.

