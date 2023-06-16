What’s the Anti-Conversion Law in Karnataka repealed by Congress ?

Bengaluru, TNI Bureau: The Congress-led administration made the decision on Thursday to repeal the anti-conversion law implemented by the previous BJP government. Additionally, they opted to revert to previous school textbook chapters by removing content related to RSS ideologues K.B. Hedgewar and V.D. Savarkar, which had been introduced by the saffron party.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, it was unanimously agreed to revoke the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Act, 2022. This legislation imposed severe penalties, including jail terms of up to 10 years and fines of up to Rs 1 lakh for conversions accomplished through coercion or allurement.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The anti-conversion law, as it became widely known, created significant barriers for individuals seeking to voluntarily adopt a different faith. Violations of the law were considered cognisable and non-bailable offenses.

Congress Repeals Anti-Conversion Law in Karnataka, what is the law all about?