WATCH: Manya Singh, Miss India 2020 Runners-up, salutes Parents

TNI Bureau: Manya Singh, Daughter of an Auto-rickshaw Driver, who won the Miss India 2020 Runners-up title, has been in the news for her childhood struggle and tough journey to success.

Manya arrived at the felicitation ceremony at her Thakur College of Science and Commerce in Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw and saluted her parents for their continuous support that led to her success.

It was an emotional moment when she wiped away the tears of her father.

While Manasa Varanasi was crowned as Miss India World 2020, Manika Sheokand became Miss Grand India 2020. Manya Singh became the Miss India 2020 runner-up.