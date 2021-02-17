100-Word Edit: Political Unity MUST to “regain” Kotia

People in Kotia bat for Andhra Pradesh - A Bitter Reality!

By Sagar Satapathy
Kotia Andhra Pradesh Odisha
The word “regain” may sound odd and weird. But, unfortunately, this is the bitter reality. While Andhra Pradesh has been strategically working to woo people in Kotia and succeeded in winning their trust, we still lag behind.

People in Kotia hardly get any benefits from Odisha Government. On other hand, Andhra officials as well as volunteers are in constant touch with the people and providing them all kind of support including food, ration and other benefits.

Whatever happened can’t be undone. But, we need strong political unity and a lot of efforts to bring back Kotia people into our fold.

