TNI Evening News Headlines- February 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik lays foundation stone for 22 industrial projects worth Rs.13, 311.53 Crore.

➡️ Odisha CM announces plan for peripheral development of Samaleswari temple at a cost of Rs 200 crore.

➡️ Odisha Govt approves a redevelopment package of Rs 200 crore to revamp the historic Kalinga Studio.

➡️ Upasana Mohapatra ties knot with Mumbai-based Odia businessman Subhransu Sekhar Biswal.

➡️ Retired Doctor from Cuttack defrauded of Rs 77.86 lakh in an online fraud.

➡️ Odisha shooter Shriyanka Sadangi selected for ISSF World Cup World Cup scheduled to be held from 18 – 29 March in New Delhi.

➡️ DGP Abhay reviews security arrangement at Odisha Assembly a day before Budget Session of State Assembly.

➡️ Rain, Thunderstorm alert (yellow warning) issued for 11 District between February 18 and 19.

India News

➡️ Centre approves financial powers of up to Rs 200 crore for senior military officers to make capital procurement.

➡️ District Police Poonch have arrested terrorist Sher Ali at Jammu airport.

➡️ Bombay High Court grants 3 weeks transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob in #Farmersprotest #toolkitcase.

➡️ MJ Akbar defamation case: Delhi court acquits journalist Priya Ramani

➡️ Australian Space Agency and ISRO signed an MoU today for cooperation in Civil Space Science, Technology and Education.

➡️ Earthquake of magnitude 4.7 felt in Assam.

➡️ Centre aims to vaccinate 30 crore people against Covid-19 in next 7-8 months: Dr VK Paul.

➡️ Cabinet Enhances Financial Powers Of Armed Forces’ Commanders

➡️ Amit Shah to go on two-day visit of poll-bound West Bengal from Thursday.

➡️ Union Cabinet approved a slew of amendments to the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, empowering the District Magistrates to issue adoption orders as well as monitor the implementation of the law.

➡️ Maharashtra records a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases. The detection of 4787 new cases on Wednesday is the highest in 70 days.

World News

➡️ NASA’s Mars rover ready for landing on February 18.

➡️ Thousands rally in Myanmar’s Yangon despite military build up

➡️ India and Sweden will host a 42-hour digital hackathon on mobility to tackle issues regarding safe and sustainable transportation

➡️ South Africa Asks Serum Institute To Take Back 1 Million Vaccine Doses: Report.

➡️ Sri Lanka cancels Imran Khan’s Parliament address a week ahead of visit.

➡️ French Assembly passes bill designed mainly to counter rise in Islamism.

➡️ New Zealand troops to leave Afghanistan after 20-year deployment.