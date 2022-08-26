WATCH: Fire coming out of Hand Pump along with Water

Insight Bureau: A video showing a hand pump discharging out water and fire at the same time has gone viral.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kachhar village in the Buxwaha area of Madhya Pradesh.

People reached the spot to witness the incident and recorded the video on their mobile phones to upload it on social media.

This unusual incident has left netizens curious.

Following the incident, the villagers informed the officials. It is said to be a case of the highly-flammable methane gas being released from deep underneath the ground.

According to local residents, the hand pump is installed near a school and there are only two hand pumps to quench the thirst of the whole village.