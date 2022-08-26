Morning News Insight – August 26, 2022

🔹 Odisha reports 262 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours including 47 between 0-18 years age group; Sundargarh reports 53 covid-19 cases and Khordha reports 50 fresh covid-19 cases. Active cases stands at 1987.

🔹 Biswanath Budhia, Headmaster of Upper Primary School in Bala ngir district suspended for sexually harassing Class-IV girl.

🔹 Human skeleton was found at beach near Kushabhadra estuary of Ramachandi in Puri district.

🔹 Anubhav Mohanty-Varsha Priyadarshini marital Dispute: Orissa High Court defers hearing of Varsha’s plea.

🔹 India reports 10,256 fresh cases and 13,528 recoveries, in the last 24 hours; Active cases stands at 90,707.

🔹For the first time in its 71-year-long history, the proceedings of the Supreme Court will be streamed live today.

🔹 Minor improvement has been seen in comedian Raju Srivastava’s health condition, still on ventilator. 🔹 Adani group rejects NDTV’s assertion of Sebi nod needed for share acquisition. 🔹 India voted in favour of allowing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to address UNSC vir tually.

🔹 Russia to expand armed forces by 137,000 soldiers.