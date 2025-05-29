Waste Dumping Row: FIR sought against BMC Commissioner

TNI Bureau: The Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad sought FIR against BMC Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil for forgery and cheating to people of Bhubaneswar and students nearer to Sainik School.
In a letter to the IIC, Maitry Vihar Police Station, Commissionerate of Police, Basudeb Bhatta, the President of Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad mentioned that the hubaneswar Municipal Corporation, under Rajesh Prabhakar Patil, has been dumping waste in the Sainik School campus without obtaining the necessary permissions from the State Pollution Control Board and SIEAA.
The BMC had obtained permission for 15 metric tons of waste processing but has been dumping 340 metric tons daily, which is 22 times more than the permitted amount.
Secondly, the BMC has not obtained the necessary Consent to Operate (CTO) for the dumping yard.
The Integrated Waste Management Facility at Palashuni, which has been completed for 8 months, has not been commissioned due to the negligence of Rajesh Prabhakar Patil.
The dumping of waste in the Sainik School campus has caused harm to the students and people living in the surrounding areas, resulting in skin diseases, kidney issues, and other health problems.
The Bhubaneswar Unnayan Parishad requested police to take immediate action to address the issue of waste dumping in the Sainik School campus and ensure that the BMC takes necessary steps to commission the Integrated Waste Management Facility at Palashuni.
