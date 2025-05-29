TNI Evening News Headlines – May 29, 2025

➡️Odisha Home Guard recruitment: 2 candidates died during physical test in Gajapati district.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi announces Rs 50 lakh financial assistance for Sital Sasthi Jatra.
➡️National Investigation Agency (NIA) to take over probe into high-profile explosives loot case in Sundargarh district. Odisha-Jharkhand border sealed.
➡️Top Maoist leader, Kunjam Hidma alias Mohan arrested by District Voluntary Force (DVF) in Koraput district. He was involved in 4 major Maoist incidents between 2020 and 2023.
➡️ED Deputy Director Chintan Raghuvanshi arrested by CBI in Bhubaneswar while accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe in a Rs 50 lakh bribery deal.
➡️Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Narendra Modi; seeks relief and rehabilitation package for Poonch and all other areas affected by Pakistan shelling.
➡️PM Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of the City Gas Distribution (CGD) project in Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts of West Bengal.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Jammu on two-day visit.
➡️Government of India announces Operation Shield new date for Mock drill exercise in states around Western Borders of India on May 31st.
➡️India’s Jyothi Yarraji and Avinash Sable secured Gold at the 26th Asian Athletics Championships.
➡️United Nations to honour 2 Indian peacekeepers Brigadier Amitabh Jha and Havildar Sanjay Singh posthumously.
