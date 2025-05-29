Odisha adopts AI Policy 2025; Know Details

TNI Bureau: Odisha Cabinet approved the Odisha Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025 on Wednesday. The policy is part of Odisha’s broader digital transformation agenda.
Under the policy, a dedicated Odisha AI Mission will serve as the apex institutional mechanism to implement AI initiatives across departments, coordinate pilot projects and provide support to public agencies, startups, and academic institutions.
The new policy will help improve governance, stimulate innovation, enhance data-driven policy decision-making and enable inclusive socio-economic development, making Odisha a leading hub for allied public innovation, AI startups, and export-ready AI solutions.
The Policy outlines a clear roadmap built around four foundational pillars: AI infrastructure, skills, energy, and regulatory frameworks.
It provides a strategic blueprint for facilitating high-end compute capacity, enabling access to large, open datasets, fostering industry-academia collaboration, and ensuring sustainable and green AI deployment.
Further, the Policy identifies high-impact AI use cases across critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, climate change, disaster management, and governance.
