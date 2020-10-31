VK Pandian reviews Ekamra Kshetra Yojana in Wee Hours

TNI Bureau: Secretary to CM (5T), VK Pandian has visited the Lingaraj Temple area in Bhubaneswar in the wee hours today to review the progress of Ekamra Kshetra Yojana.

He directed the officials to expedite the work and set the target of November end for completion of the land acquisition.

Pandian appreciated the officials for their speedy work despite Covid-19 situation. 80% of the land have been acquired so far.

Key Highlights:

➡️ Widening of all acess roads should get final touch before Mahashivaratri.

➡️ New alternate roads to be completed for the convenience of devotees.

➡️ Access to the temple would be through e-vehicles to check pollution.

➡️ New road from Lingaraj Market to Taleswar Chhak, connecting new Lingaraj Market to Bindusagar.

➡️ Development of eastern plaza in front of the temple and northern plaza at northern gate.

➡️ Bus parking near Brajabandhu Kalyan Mandap.

➡️ After the acquisition of land, devotees will have a clear view of Bindusagar from the Northern gate of Lingaraj.

➡️ The open space will give the devotee a divine experience of seeing the Temple and Bindusagar together.

➡️ Eco friendly waste disposal methods will be implemented to make the premises clean.

➡️ Target has been set to implement all key aspects of the project by Maha Shivaratri.